Security policy French and Russian presidents meet – Putin: Macron’s views on European security are realistic

At the press conference, Macron stressed the right of states to decide on their own defense.

Russian president Vladimir Putin and the President of France Emmanuel Macron met on Monday in Moscow.

According to Reuters, Putin described the meeting as “useful, businesslike and business-like” at a subsequent news conference.

According to Putin, some of Macron’s ideas could form the basis for further communication. He described Macron’s views on European security as realistic.

Putin said the presidents plan to talk again over the phone after Macron visited Ukraine on Tuesday and discussed the country’s presidency. Volodymyr Zelensky with.

Macron for its part, the press conference emphasized the freedom of states to decide for themselves.

According to him, the European security architecture must not be reformed in a way that deprives states of the right to join the Defense Alliance as members of NATO.

Putin, on the other hand, once again denied that Russia was behaving aggressively on the Ukrainian border, saying that Russia is not the party seeking to move closer to NATO’s borders.

Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border since the end of last year.

Macron said he had found things at the meeting through which Russia and the West could find common ground, even though the parties still disagreed.

He said he had made proposals to Putin on “concrete security guarantees”.

“President Putin assured me of his readiness to participate and his desire to maintain stability and the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Macron said.

Putin also vowed that Russia would do its utmost to find a solution that satisfies everyone.

According to Macron, the risk of instability and disorder returning to Europe is unacceptable.

Macron said in advance that his goal is to talk to Putin to ease the crisis in Ukraine.

However, he himself dampened expectations Their talks in Moscow.

“I’m relatively optimistic, but I don’t believe in sudden miracles,” Macron said after landing in Moscow late afternoon on Monday.