The stretch of BR-040 affected by the overflow of Dique Lisa, in Nova Lima (MG), should resume the flow of vehicles in only one lane as of this Monday, 10th. The committee established to define the resumption of traffic in the region met on Sunday afternoon to define the strategy, informed the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT).

Only the north lane will be used with controlled flow in the stretch of about 400 meters, which could be affected in case of breakage of the dike. For safety reasons, it will be prohibited to stop vehicles in an extension before and after the section in question.

The dam region will be monitored visually and by instruments, and any movement of tailings will be communicated to the lane concessionaire to stop traffic. “Tests show that the material flow would take three minutes to reach the highway in the event of a collapse, while the slowest vehicle (loaded truck) needs just over a minute to pass through the demarcated risk zone”, points out ANTT. in note.

The committee is also formed by teams from Via 040, the highway concessionaire, from Vallorec, the company responsible for the dike, in addition to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), military police and firefighters from Minas Gerais. The operation should start at 6 am and the expectation is that the use of the two lanes will be possible after the rains subside and with the dam’s stability.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

