The case of Camila in Taxco continues to give something to talk about, after the mayor, Mario Figueroa Mundo confirmed the resignation of Doroteo Eugenio Vázquezwho until recently held the position of Secretary of Public Security in this municipality of Guerrero.

The resignation was confirmed after the Former Secretary of Public Security made re-victimizing comments about Camila's feminicidean 8-year-old girl, directly blaming the minor's mother for the neglect.

According to the former public official, the Responsibility fell on the victim's mother, Maguisince it allowed the girl to visit Ana Rosa, who was identified as a feminicide and died after a lynching.

Vázquez argued that “If I have a child, I must watch him”, blaming the mother for not properly supervising her daughter. At that moment, a wave of criticism and rejection came against her.

The re-victimization of Magui, who had already suffered the loss of his daughter, was unacceptable from a public figure such as the Secretary of Public Security. This narrative diverted responsibility for the crime of femicide towards her mother, downplaying the importance of the violent action perpetrated against Camila.

The former official issued these statements during an interview with Foro TV the same day that the residents of Taxco decided to intervene in the arrest of those allegedly responsible for the feminicide and beat them.

Mayor recognizes irresponsibility of statements

The mayor of Taxco, in an attempt to safeguard institutional integrity and respect Human Rights, recognized the inappropriateness of Vázquez's comments and announced his resignation.

Furthermore, he assured that he could not continue collaborating with him after such statements, thus reaffirming his commitment to justice and the protection of the rights of victims.

For its part, Doroteo Eugenio Vázquez, in his resignation letter, argued personal reasons and expressed his desire not to interfere in the clarification of the investigations of the case.

However, his comments and resignation mark a critical point in the management of public security in Taxco and raise the need for a more sensitive and respectful approach towards victims of crimes such as feminicide.