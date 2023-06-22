The Marvel universe kicks off the summer season this Wednesday with the premiere of “Secret Invasion”, a series about which the franchise has great expectations and that brings back the well-known character of Nick Fury, skillfully played by actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Presented as a sort of sequel to Captain Marvel (2019), “Secret Invasion” takes the form of a spy “thriller” that narrates the adventures of Fury trying to save humanity before the settlement on Earth by the “skrulls”, a fictional race of aliens that They pretend to be human.

The plot, which will take place in six one-hour episodes broadcast on the Disney+ platform, shows Fury fighting alongside MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth (played by Olivia Colman), as well as the characters of Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), among others.

Fury will work closely with a group of “skrulls” to protect them and the human race after realizing the enormous danger posed by a disloyal faction of these aliens seeking to take over the planet.

“It is a story of intrigue about people whose promises have been broken and who decide to find a way to live in peace, even if the solution is to make war,” he said. Samuel L. Jackson, avoiding “spoilers”, in statements to EFE prior to the launch.

In the introduction of the first episode of “Secret Invasion” it is already anticipated that “our world is not so far” from what is shown and, under this premise, the creator, Kyle Bradstreet, tries to surprise the viewer with a wide range of twists. , “cliffhangers” and a permanent question: can we trust our loved ones?

In addition, in this new installment, the franchise focuses more in the human section and intimate of the characters to avoid an excess of action scenes and superpowers that does not allow empathizing with the protagonists.

Special mention deserves the participation of Olivia Colman, who embodies the aforementioned British intelligence service spy, and who revealed to EFE that it was “exciting” to access the Marvel universe for the first time and work with actors like Samuel L. Jackson.

“It is an interpretation, but I did not take it as one more in which I learned my dialogues and acted on camera without further ado. I worked moved by the passion of belonging to this franchise,” explained the actress.

A SERIES WITH A VOCATION OF INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

As creator, Bradstreet (“Mr. Robot”) also steered the series through its adventure genre and action format, backed by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Victoria Alonso to executive produce.

In fact, one of the purposes, highlighted by Feige himself in various public appearances, has been for each production in the Marvel universe to have its own personality and originality to be able to be consumed independently.

They tried it with the series “Hawekeye” (2021), “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” (2022) and “Moon Knight” (2022), and they have done it again this time in a work that, according to the same Jackson, is told in “a very simple way so that nobody mixes the plots” with other works of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

“I think that this series is much easier to understand by itself than other Marvel productions. Although it is true that the more context the viewer has, the more he will be able to delve into details of the plot,” added Colman.

After the box office blowout of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, Marvel expects a great reception from the public for this series directed by Thomas Bezucha (“Let Him Go”) and Ali Selim (“Mad Women”) whose cast also includes Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Carmen Ejogo and Christopher McDonald.

