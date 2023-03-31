Pope Francis has spent his second night admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome due to bronchitis, Although he responds to antibiotic treatment and has noted a “notable improvement” in health, while the Vatican organizes the rites of a Holy Week with a convalescent pontiff.

The pontiff has spent the night “serenely”, according to sources in his environment. It is expected that throughout the morning the Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, will report on his evolution.

The latest communiqué from the Holy See, from last night, reports that you have been diagnosed with infectious-based bronchitis – until then it was a “respiratory infection” – and is receiving antibiotics infusion, intravenously.

The therapy “produced the expected effects with a notable improvement in his state of health,” the Vatican spokesman said. For this reason, according to the expected evolution, the Argentine pope “could be discharged in the next few days.” Francisco, 86, is still hospitalized on the tenth floor of the Gemelli, where the Vatican has an apartment for the exclusive use of the popes since the time of John Paul II.

I am moved by the numerous messages that I have received in these hours; I thank everyone for their closeness and their prayers. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex_es) March 30, 2023

The spokesman specified that the pontiff spent the afternoon “dedicating himself to rest, prayer and some work tasks”, which suggests a speedy recovery.

Awaiting his eventual release from the hospital, the Vatican is busy organizing the many masses and rites of Holy Week in the world center of Catholicism with the Pope, the head of the Church, or in the hospital or still convalescing. The Holy See for the moment has not specified the plans for the Holy Week of the pontiff, but the Italian media assure that Francisco will not officiate masses, such as that of Palm Sunday or that of Resurrection Sunday, and will be replaced by cardinals.

The Argentine pontiff, as planned, will give the traditional “Urbi et Orbi” blessing that same day from the central loggia of the basilica, the same sources indicate.

New bulletin from the director of the Vatican Press Office: #Pope Francisco he spent the afternoon dedicating himself to rest, prayer and work tasks. The medical personnel who follow the Pope reported that, according to the expected evolution, he could be discharged in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/qgJApnodJ6 — Vatican News (@vaticannews_es) March 30, 2023

Because the intention of the Holy See, according to the press, is that if Francisco cannot officiate from the altar the rites, at least he can be present at them, preside over them, once he receives medical discharge. Something that had not happened since 2005, when John Paul II, a few months before his death, was unable to officiate at the Easter liturgical acts.

It is the second time that Francisco has been admitted to this Roman hospital, after he underwent colon surgery on July 4, 2021 and remained hospitalized for ten days in which he came to officiate at the Angelus from the balcony of the health center.

Since then, the Pope has only suffered a problem in his right knee that forces him to walk with a cane or a wheelchair and has assured on several occasions that he does not want to undergo surgery.

