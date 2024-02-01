Sebastian Villa reappeared and became a trend on social networks. The Colombian striker has not played an official match since June 2, 2023, defending the Colombian shirt. Boca Juniors. However, after being found guilty in a complaint of gender violence, he has not been able to return to competition.

town he went to Bulgaria, even having a current contract with Boca Juniors, and signed with him Beroe Stara Zagora. However, he has not been able to play officially due to legal issues. But while he fixes his situation to be able to compete, the coffee attacker went viral for the photos that were taken in the last few hours, playing a friendly.

Sebastián Villa (right), during the first day of the trial against him. Photo: Taken from TyC Sports

He Beroe Stara Zagora faced Maritsa Plovdiv this Wednesday, in a stadium with grass in poor condition and without stands. There he saw Town, in an image in which he takes a free kick, and is in apparent good physical condition.

In past days, town He had already had preseason minutes, in a friendly in which the Beroe won by a landslide 6-2 Athletic Kuklenscoring one of the goals of the match.

The number you are wearing town He is number 21, while in Boca he played with '22'.

However, his presence in Bulgarian football went viral due to the deplorable conditions of the stadium.

