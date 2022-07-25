Sebastián Villa celebrates again: great goal with Boca Juniors vs. Students

Sebastián Villa scored again with the Boca Juniors shirt in Argentine football.

The Colombian striker, who is waiting for the case against him for alleged sexual abuse to progress, was a fundamental piece in the partial victory of Boca Juniors over Estudiantes de La Plata.

Villa, who started, scored the third for the xeneize team and had an outstanding participation in general terms.

Villa’s goal

Photo: John Mabromata. AFP

Villa’s goal came in the 68th minute, after a filtered pass from Óscar Romero.

Villa, before the outgoing goalkeeper Andujar, decided to ‘bathe’ him with a superb shot.

At the time of writing this article, Boca Juniors was leading 3-1.

