Sebastian Vettel announces his retirement from Formula 1 with an emotional video on networks

Sebastian Vettel
The successful pilot assures that his best career is yet to come.
July 28, 2022, 07:20 AM
The German driver Sebastian Vettel, quadruple Formula 1 world champion, announced on Thursday that he will retire at the end of this season.
Vettel, 35, currently drives for the Aston Martin team. “The decision to leave F1 at the end of the year was a difficult one to make and I thought about it a lot. At the end of the year I want to take some time to reflect on what I want to do next,” Vettel said, quoted in a statement from his team released ahead of the Hungarian GP this weekend.
“As a father, I want to spend more time with my family. It’s not about saying goodbye today, but rather about saying thank you to everyone, starting with the fans, without whom F1 could not exist.”he added.
World champion in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 when he was at Red Bull, Vettel has 53 Grand Prix victories to date, being only surpassed by the British Lewis Hamilton (103 victories) and by his compatriot Michael Schumacher (91). After his time with Ferrari from 2015 to 2020, he signed for Aston Martin in 2021 without winning a race since then.
After a difficult 2021 season in which he finished 12th in the World Cup, Vettel is currently 14th with just 15 points.
SPORTS
*With AFP
