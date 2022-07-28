Thursday, July 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sebastian Vettel announces his retirement from Formula 1 with an emotional video on networks

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

The successful pilot assures that his best career is yet to come.

The German driver Sebastian Vettel, quadruple Formula 1 world champion, announced on Thursday that he will retire at the end of this season.

Vettel’s goodbye

Vettel, 35, currently drives for the Aston Martin team. “The decision to leave F1 at the end of the year was a difficult one to make and I thought about it a lot. At the end of the year I want to take some time to reflect on what I want to do next,” Vettel said, quoted in a statement from his team released ahead of the Hungarian GP this weekend.

See also  WTCR | Cayrolle wildcard in Pau with the Elite-Comtoyou Audi

“As a father, I want to spend more time with my family. It’s not about saying goodbye today, but rather about saying thank you to everyone, starting with the fans, without whom F1 could not exist.”he added.

World champion in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 when he was at Red Bull, Vettel has 53 Grand Prix victories to date, being only surpassed by the British Lewis Hamilton (103 victories) and by his compatriot Michael Schumacher (91). After his time with Ferrari from 2015 to 2020, he signed for Aston Martin in 2021 without winning a race since then.

After a difficult 2021 season in which he finished 12th in the World Cup, Vettel is currently 14th with just 15 points.

More news

SPORTS
*With AFP

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Ricardo Centurión will not continue in San Lorenzo: the night video for which they decided to terminate his contract

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sebastian #Vettel #announces #retirement #Formula #emotional #video #networks

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Russia says there is still no agreement with the US on the exchange of detainees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.