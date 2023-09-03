Sebastián Montoya was disqualified due to a childish team error

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Montoya, in Formula 3.
Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

The F3 competition is held at Monza.
Sebastián Montoya was disqualified this Saturday from the Monza F3 qualifying round due to a childish mistake by his team.
Beside Gabriele Mini and Luke Browning, Montoya failed to qualify as the Hitech Puls-Eight team was investigated after the day.
They violated the regulation
It turns out that the regulation is clear and the group violated Article 2.5.5 of the International Sports Code of the FIA.
The stewards realized that the team changed the tires before taking the car in for inspection.
All the cars must be checked before the qualifying test, but when modifying the tires they were penalized.
This indicates that Montoya and his teammates will be able to start the test, but they will do so from the last position on the grid, which is why they did so in 28th place.
In the test, Montoya was very fast, he took risks in each corner and came back, finishing in 13th place.
