Sebastián Montoya was disqualified due to a childish team error

Sebastián Montoya was disqualified this Saturday from the Monza F3 qualifying round due to a childish mistake by his team.

Beside Gabriele Mini and Luke Browning, Montoya failed to qualify as the Hitech Puls-Eight team was investigated after the day.



(Santiago Buitrago survives a brutal stage and a romp in the Vuelta a España) (Dani Alves: Joana Sanz, ‘treacherous blow’, publishes a letter she sent him from jail)

They violated the regulation

It turns out that the regulation is clear and the group violated Article 2.5.5 of the International Sports Code of the FIA.

The stewards realized that the team changed the tires before taking the car in for inspection.

All the cars must be checked before the qualifying test, but when modifying the tires they were penalized.

This indicates that Montoya and his teammates will be able to start the test, but they will do so from the last position on the grid, which is why they did so in 28th place.



In the test, Montoya was very fast, he took risks in each corner and came back, finishing in 13th place.

(Pimoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard: their team, peppered with doping by a runner)