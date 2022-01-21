The Colombian Sebastian Montoya faces this weekend at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi the first round of the Asian Regional Formula-FRAC championship, formerly F3 Asia.

Montoya will be in that event with the Mumbai Falcons team and the technical support of the Italian team Prema Powerteam.

The Asian championship will be played over five rounds, all based in the United Arab Emirates. The Indian team will have two full-time drivers and a shared car between Formula 4 graduates Montoya and Oliver Bearman.

Montoya, alongside experienced pilots

Leading the pack will be two junior Ferrari drivers, Arthur Leclerc, younger brother of F1 driver Charles Leclerc, who was 2020 Formula Regional European (FREC) runner-up with Prema, and Dino Beganovic, who will perform for the second year full-time. with Mumbai Falcons, before his second season at FREC with Prema.

Montoya (4th in Italian F4 and 9th in ADAC F4 last year) will only participate in the first three rounds of the Championship so as not to lose the option of being chosen as a rookie of FREC (European Regional Formula), a category that he plans to run on time. complete this year with Prema.

The name change from Formula 3 Asia to Formula Regional Asia Championship (FRAC) is due to the fact that the Formula 3 brand will be used exclusively for the promotion championship to F1, FIA F3 – heir to the old GP3.

SCHEDULES FRAC weekend (Local Time Abu Dhabi)

FRIDAY 20

CLASSIFICATION 1: 3:00 p.m.

CLASSIFICATION 2: 15.25 H

SATURDAY 21

RACE 1: 11:00 a.m.

SUNDAY 22

RACE 2:10:50 H

RACE 3:14:35 PM

With press information from the Colombian Automobile Federation