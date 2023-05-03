A championship final in blue sauce, lots of blue. Yesterday was the last day to issue calls for the next Nations League (30 names), the Federation rather superstitiously chose once again the Museum of Science and Technology in Milan, to launch the long season of the Nationals. But before Italy starts playing (in June) there are club trophies to be awarded, starting with the Scudetto final. How does Italy coach Fefé De Giorgi see it?

“First of all, I’m happy because there’s so much blue and I’m very pleased about this. It’s important to see how Civitanova will react after the 3-1 defeat on May Day, but I’m pretty sure they’ll react well because until now Lube has always demonstrated great qualities in difficult situations. It seems to me a very balanced final, both teams have strengths that they know how to use well. What will make the difference will be the strength, because both Trento and Civitanova have reached this final after quite tough and tough routes. A lot of energy has been spent and let’s also see a little bit of the mental solidity of these teams, not just the physical one. I’m not a fan (obviously), I hope it’s balanced, but not too much Because I think above all of the rest of these guys…”. Who does not have these problems is Ivan Zaytsev who is not on De Giorgi’s list. Final exclusion? “Never say never” Squinzano’s coach gets away with a joke. Which in fact leaves any scenario open for the second part of the season when the European Championship in Italy and above all the Olympic qualification will be up for grabs. De Giorgi is closely following the Superlega which inspired him in this first series of call-ups. “There’s the idea of ​​giving some more interesting guys some opportunities. Then, as happened last year in the first week of the Nations League (it starts in June) there won’t be many of the players who are playing in the playoffs now. From the second and the “starters” will return from the third week. But I expect a lot from the Nations League, we will have the opportunity to test new players, always trying to do well because we must remember that every game played (won or lost) contributes to determining the ranking. this point of view is unforgiving and you can’t make bad results”. There is only one player who comes from the A-2 series and his name is Alessandro Bovolenta who is even a junior.