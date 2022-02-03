Paramount And Spyglass Media they are officially moving forward for Scream 6, and according to the statements they are planning to start shooting this summer. Less than twenty days ago the fifth chapter of the film series was made available to the public, and hearing about a new film already leaves us surprised and happy at the same time.

The Ghostface mask has become nothing short of a symbol in world horror cinema, in fact you don’t need to be a great movie fan to know who it is, the masked killer officially presented for the first time in Screamthe cult 1996 directed by Wes Craven, one of the undisputed masters of horror and thriller. His iconographic fame is so great that he was taken as a mold for numerous parodies, but also various collaborations in various fields, including videogames.

For the first time within the franchise, the new film saw the absence of its historic and late creator Craven, who died in 2015. Precisely for this reason, the entire film immediately took on extremely nostalgic.

