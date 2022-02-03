Paramount And Spyglass Media they are officially moving forward for Scream 6, and according to the statements they are planning to start shooting this summer. Less than twenty days ago the fifth chapter of the film series was made available to the public, and hearing about a new film already leaves us surprised and happy at the same time.
The Ghostface mask has become nothing short of a symbol in world horror cinema, in fact you don’t need to be a great movie fan to know who it is, the masked killer officially presented for the first time in Screamthe cult 1996 directed by Wes Craven, one of the undisputed masters of horror and thriller. His iconographic fame is so great that he was taken as a mold for numerous parodies, but also various collaborations in various fields, including videogames.
Clearly we have also written a review of the last film, which we propose to you at this link in case you want to retrieve the reading.
For the first time within the franchise, the new film saw the absence of its historic and late creator Craven, who died in 2015. Precisely for this reason, the entire film immediately took on extremely nostalgic.
Here is an excerpt from our review on the synopsis of the film:
The plot of this chapter takes both hands from that of the first film of the saga. They have passed 25 years old since the town of Woodsboro was tinged with blood for the first time at the hands of the masked killer Ghostface, a curse irremediably linked to that place and some of its inhabitants. Also in this case Scream opens just like the feature film that started the franchise, with a phone call. While she is alone in the house, in fact, the young woman Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) gets a mysterious call from one stranger.
