Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were part of what was perhaps the best team in NBA history: the Chicago Bulls they achieved six titles in eight years and only the absence of the first one, retired for a while, prevented their dominance from being even greater.

However, the relationship between the two stars deteriorated, as a result of the Netflix series The Last Dance, in which MJ’s story is told and in which, according to Pippen, it is not shown what ’23’ is really like. .

The story now has a new chapter outside the woodwork: Pippen’s ex-wife and mother of his four children, Larsa, 49, began a romantic relationship some time ago with one of Jordan’s sons, Marcus, 16 years her junior. .

Larsa herself was in charge of confirming their courtship on social networks at the time and they even posed together in front of an image of the mythical 23 shirt that Jordan wore in his golden age in Chicago.

MJ publicly stated his position about his son’s relationship, when some journalists saw him walking near a restaurant. “Mr. Jordan… do you approve of the relationship between Marcus and Larsa?” they asked. The answer was emphatic: “No”.

Larsa Pippen’s reaction to Michael Jordan’s disapproval

Now, Larsa spoke about the subject in a podcast that they do with Marcus, Separation Anxiety. And she stated that her topic had left her “traumatized”.

Regarding the lack of approval from what is now his father-in-law, Larsa stated: “I thought it wasn’t funny. In fact, there is nothing funny about it. She was a little embarrassed and like traumatized ”, express.

For his part, Marcus believes that his father was joking and that he might have been a little drunk from tequila when he answered the question.

