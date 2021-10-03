The former rider surprised Valentino during the MotoGP weekend, showing up in the Austin pits and giving him a special helmet. The gift of the Suzuki legend sent Rossi into ecstasy

Even legends have had their own point of reference, their own myth, a childhood idol. Valentino Rossi has inspired many young riders with his exploits, including several phenomena who today challenge him on the track. As a child, however, he was the one who dreamed of imitating the prowess of another champion: Kevin Schwantz. During the MotoGP weekend in Austin, the Texan, 500 world champion in 1993, came by to say hello to the nine-time world champion and gave him a big surprise.

MOTOGP EMOTION – In fact, as evidenced by a video posted on social networks by the Yamaha Petronas team, the former Suzuki rider showed up in front of Rossi’s garage and handed him a special helmet, which literally left Valentino speechless. There are two reasons for the livery. On one side there is the Texas flag, placed in the lower area, and the two chessboards. In the middle, a red stripe divides them. On the other side, two yellow lines and the 46 placed on the sides. On the back the ninja turtle Michelangelo, referring to a puppet that Valentino attached to the suit at the time of the minibikes, when he imitated the Texan in all respects. Not surprisingly, the helmet worn was a replica of Kevin’s model.

MISSED CHALLENGE – The concept is clear: a tribute from the old master to the best pupil, but also a sort of continuity of a way of understanding motorcycling, made up of feats and fun. The points in common between Schwantz and Rossi, after all, are really many. Both have made the tussle and completeness in the hand-to-hand combat remarkable strengths. Surely it would have been a delight in the eyes of fans to be able to see them against each other. Moreover, curiously, the two have never even shared a season in the paddock: Kevin said goodbye to the bikes in 1995 and Valentino made his entrance the following year.

October 3, 2021 (change October 3, 2021 | 18:21)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.