OLaf Scholz is known to speak fluent English. After his inaugural visit to President Joe Biden in the White House, the German Chancellor, as a precaution, initially relied on his native language in his joint encounter with the press. After all, it was about war and peace. Only once did he switch to English – quite deliberately, in order to address the American public directly. He said to his American friends: “We are united. We act together. And we will take all necessary measures – together.”

Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

Scholz had been told by his diplomats before his trip that clarification would be helpful, if not necessary, on his visit to Washington. Not only in the American public, but also in Congress, Berlin’s reliability as an ally was called into question. Germany is “missing in action” in the current crisis with Russia, even among democratic senators. So the chancellor was prepared and had the message of unity in his luggage.

However, Scholz continued to steadfastly refuse to say what Biden had reiterated: if Russia invades Ukraine, there will be no more Nord Stream 2. “We will put an end to this,” said the President right at the beginning of the joint appearance. When asked how Washington intends to achieve this, he added bluntly: “I promise you, we will be able to make it happen.” Translated, this meant: America is powerful enough to prevent the gas pipeline with tough sanctions .

Difficult closing of ranks

Apparently unperturbed, the chancellor stuck to his line and continued not to name the pipeline. He was trying to get away with simply claiming that they “speak with one voice,” which on this point wasn’t the case, at least not explicitly. Scholz: “We have made it clear that if Ukraine is attacked, this will have serious consequences.” The well-known keywords followed: “Serious sanctions” would follow. You will “react quickly”, you are “prepared”. Russia will pay a “very high price”. He then concluded: “That is a clear message. Even Russia understood them.”







That means: He doesn’t have to be more explicit, Putin is aware of the consequences of his actions. Nonetheless, they persisted. Scholz was then asked why he didn’t formulate it like the President did? Is he hiding behind the term “strategic ambiguity”? And could he not regain “lost trust” with his western ally with a clear statement? Before the German could reply, Biden jumped to his guest’s side: “There is no need to regain trust,” the president said. Scholz has “complete trust” in the United States. Germany is one of the most important partners. There is no doubt about this partnership.

No split in the transatlantic alliance

One thing became clear: Despite the displeasure with Berlin on the Capitol Hill, shared by some in the State Department and the National Security Council, Biden was keen to emphasize what he had in common with Scholz: Both had met face-to-face before the start of the talks on the well understood by both government delegations, he pointed out. He looks forward to many more conversations in the future. And the President also took into account that the Chancellor only wanted to comment on Nord Stream 2 in encrypted form. Be it because he knows that Scholz is on board if the worst comes to the worst. Be it because Biden made it clear to Scholz what he might do, no matter how Berlin acts.







Both had an interest in giving as complete a picture as possible. Following the appointment in the White House, Scholz said in an interview with the broadcaster CNN, in which he did not use any translators at all: “Putin must understand: he will not be able to split the transatlantic alliance.”