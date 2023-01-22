In the German-French relationship there is no lack of symbolic gestures of reconciliation. The Federal Chancellor’s speech at the Sorbonne continues this tradition. After irritation over the past few months, Olaf Scholz has made a commitment to Franco-German friendship.

From the French point of view, this was overdue. The silence of the Federal Chancellor and the short-term cancellation of the Franco-German Council of Ministers at the end of October gave rise to the story that the Hanseatic League was looking down on France from the perspective of a finance minister: as a country incapable of reform, highly indebted, which was becoming less and less relevant as a partner.

Words must be followed by deeds

60 years after the signing of the Elysée Treaty, which still forms the basis for Franco-German cooperation to this day, the signs are once again pointing to optimism.

Scholz is right to point out that the Franco-German engine does not always purr quietly, but sometimes rattles loudly. The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has exposed common life lies. Both countries have saved too much on their armed forces.

Part of the disillusionment in France is also due to the fact that the “German model” of an export industry dependent on cheap energy imports and low military capability suddenly appears less attractive.

It is now a matter of putting words into action, both in armament projects and in energy supply. The joint declaration provides a good basis for this. But this also includes reflecting on the Aachen Treaty, which Scholz – unlike Macron – did not mention.







Every government has to rediscover the relationship. But it would certainly help to comply with the voluntary commitments and to allow ministers to take part in the partner’s cabinet meetings. Hopefully the Council of Ministers will mark the beginning of better coordination in difficult times.