When Francesca Schiavone calls, the champions respond. And if it’s for a good cause, no one backs down. The “Francesca Schiavone & Friends for Ukraina”, the charity event organized by the former tennis champion to raise funds for the Ukrainian people hit by the Russian invasion, took place at the Milan Bulk. A parade of stars for an “evening with friends”, as Francesca defined it, starting with Elina Svitolina, whose foundation the proceeds will be destined for, who wanted to be present to bring direct testimony of what is happening in the country her. But not only tennis champions, also football legends like Dida, Javier Zanetti, Esteban Cambiasso and Mauro Tassotti, up to laughter professionals like the comedian Franz. “Me, Elina and Chef Morelli have joined the forces of both sport and friendship to do good. Everyone I contacted did not hesitate a second in accepting, each giving me something special to auction. With the funds raised we will support the Svitolina Foundation to help children and families in need. It’s nice to see that united sport can do great things ”.