The former tennis champion organized an evening to raise funds for the Ukrainian people affected by the Russian invasion: numerous former footballers were also present
When Francesca Schiavone calls, the champions respond. And if it’s for a good cause, no one backs down. The “Francesca Schiavone & Friends for Ukraina”, the charity event organized by the former tennis champion to raise funds for the Ukrainian people hit by the Russian invasion, took place at the Milan Bulk. A parade of stars for an “evening with friends”, as Francesca defined it, starting with Elina Svitolina, whose foundation the proceeds will be destined for, who wanted to be present to bring direct testimony of what is happening in the country her. But not only tennis champions, also football legends like Dida, Javier Zanetti, Esteban Cambiasso and Mauro Tassotti, up to laughter professionals like the comedian Franz. “Me, Elina and Chef Morelli have joined the forces of both sport and friendship to do good. Everyone I contacted did not hesitate a second in accepting, each giving me something special to auction. With the funds raised we will support the Svitolina Foundation to help children and families in need. It’s nice to see that united sport can do great things ”.
THE AUCTION
A “walk” dinner, a chat and lots of smiles. The reunion of Francesca’s friends is a great party even when the time comes to get serious with a very rich charity auction and lottery, nicely presented by Franz, the real star of the evening. Among the many relics available we find the autographed shirts of Lautaro, Barella, Giroud and Tonali, but also the gloves of Dida and Maignan or the captain’s armband of Zanetti. Moving on to tennis, many goodies to go crazy for, always rigorously signed, such as Gael Monfils’ racket, Flavia Pennetta’s shoes, Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti’s jerseys and the outfit with which Elina Svitolina won the Olympic bronze in Tokyo . The challenge to the last offer was ignited at the end with an unleashed Zanetti immediately ready to relaunch to take home Fabio Fognini’s racket + shirt package. “He is a friend and is an Inter fan. Then the racket is also Nerazzurri… ”, joked the vice president of Inter. But the highest donation came from a group of hardcore Schiavone girls who paid out more than 2 thousand euros for an hour of doubles with the champion.
