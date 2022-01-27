Schedule yourself: this is how you can see the games of the tie

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia vs. Peru
Day 15 of the qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup will begin this Thursday.
January 26, 2022, 11:47 PM
Thursday begins a key day for the aspiration of the South American teams to reach the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Three games will be played this day, while the remaining two will be played on Friday.
For the Colombia selection, the game against Peru, on Friday at 4 pm at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, is crucial for the idea of reaching Qatar. If they win, Reinaldo Rueda’s team, no matter what happens, will remain in the direct qualifying zone.
The matches that can be seen on open television
It should be remembered that Caracol TV has the rights to the qualifying round for Colombia. Three of the five matches of the date can be seen in full and live on the main signal: on Thursday, Ecuador vs. Brazil (4 pm) and Paraguay vs. Uruguay (6 pm), and on Friday, Colombia vs. Peru (4 p.m.).
The same channel will broadcast the second half of the game between Chile and Argentina, which will begin at 7:15 p.m. The game between Venezuela and Bolivia (5 pm) will be broadcast on the Caracol Play platform.
SPORTS
January 26, 2022, 11:47 PM
