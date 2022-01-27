Thursday, January 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Schedule yourself: this is how you can see the games of the tie

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

yerry mina

Colombia vs. Peru

Day 15 of the qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup will begin this Thursday.

Thursday begins a key day for the aspiration of the South American teams to reach the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Three games will be played this day, while the remaining two will be played on Friday.

See also  Novavax, the 5th anti-Covid vaccine in the EU: this is how it is different from the others

For the Colombia selection, the game against Peru, on Friday at 4 pm at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, is crucial for the idea of ​​reaching Qatar. If they win, Reinaldo Rueda’s team, no matter what happens, will remain in the direct qualifying zone.

(Also read: This is how the accounts are to qualify for the Qatar World Cup)

The matches that can be seen on open television

It should be remembered that Caracol TV has the rights to the qualifying round for Colombia. Three of the five matches of the date can be seen in full and live on the main signal: on Thursday, Ecuador vs. Brazil (4 pm) and Paraguay vs. Uruguay (6 pm), and on Friday, Colombia vs. Peru (4 p.m.).

(In other news: Egan Bernal: the five keys to his excellent response to treatment)

The same channel will broadcast the second half of the game between Chile and Argentina, which will begin at 7:15 p.m. The game between Venezuela and Bolivia (5 pm) will be broadcast on the Caracol Play platform.

See also  Nike Invented Self-Lacing Sneakers Because the Future Is Now

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Schedule #games #tie

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Channel 7 TV programming for this Thursday, January 27, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.