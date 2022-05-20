The main European soccer leagues will come to an end this Sunday and Colombian soccer, at least in the first division, will go into recess until May 31 due to the presidential elections.

However, the next one will be a week of definitions: The complete table of qualifiers for the round of 16 in the Libertadores and Sudamericana cups will appear, in which several Colombian teams still have aspirations.

(Also read: Luis Díaz: astronomical figures of his price in Liverpool are revealed)

Time for definitions in Conmebol tournaments

The first to define its future, in the Libertadores, will be Deportes Tolima, which will play on Wednesday at 7 pm against Atlético Mineiro, as a visitor. The team led by Hernán Torres will qualify if they get at least one draw at the Mineirao stadium. That game will be seen on ESPN.

On Thursday it will be Deportivo Cali’s turn, which will define its future in the tournament against Boca Juniors, at La Bombonera, at 7 pm, Colombian time. It will transmit Facebook Conmebol.

In the South American Cup, the only Colombian who still has options to advance is Junior, who will host Unión de Santa Fe in Barranquilla on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Those led by Juan Cruz Real qualify with a victory, or they would also do so with a draw if Fluminense does not beat Oriente Petrolero by more than five goals.

​

Independiente Medellín, already eliminated, will close its participation in the Sudamericana on Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m. The two games of the Colombians will be seen on DirecTV Sports.

The European finals, the highlight of the week

After the triumph of Eintracht Frankfurt, with Rafael Santos Borré as a figure, in the Europa League, the other two Uefa club tournaments will have their respective finals next week.

(In other news: Egan Bernal returns to the fray: he continues with his political trills)

On Wednesday, at the Arena Kombëtare in Tirana, Albania, the the final of the Conference League between Rome and Feyenoord, in which, very surely, the Colombian Luis Sinisterra will start. That meeting will be seen on ESPN from 2 in the afternoon.

And on Saturday the 28th the most anticipated game of the month will be played. Real Madrid and Liverpool will play the grand final of the Champions League, in which the best Colombian player of the moment, Luis Díaz, is expected to have a great performance.

The final match of the Champions League, which will be played at the Saint-Denis stadium, on the outskirts of Paris, will be broadcast on ESPN, starting at 2 p.m..

SPORTS