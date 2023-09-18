Atlas It made the champion Tigres look very bad, who in the first half did not even see the ball pass, they lost 2-0 with a goal included from their still footballer Jordy Caicedo. For the second half, Tigres tried, but couldn’t.
Marcelo Flores made his debut with the Auriazul team, only to be part of the second defeat so far in the Apertura 2023 tournament. They will have to recover quickly from this fall, because next weekend they play the classic against Rayados and then awaits them a pretty tight schedule.
Tigres will host the Monterrey Football Club in the 133rd edition of the Monterrey classic. The last time they met, those led by Robert Dante Siboldi fell 1-0 against Rayados, in the duel for the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup. The goal was scored by Sergio Canales, from the eleven steps.
In Tigres vs Mazatlán the fortunes of the Auriazules began to change just a few months ago. The tournament seemed lost for the feline team, then directed by Marco Antonio: ‘Chima’ Ruíz. After losing 2-1 at home against the Mazatlans, those from the ‘U’ decided to thank Marco Antonio and appointed Robert Dante Siboldi as strategist with the aim of trying to right the ship… and boy did he achieve it.
The last time Tigres and Toluca met, it was in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament. Tigres beat the Diablos 4-1. Then they went to Nemesio Diez and although they lost 3-1, the overall score favored those from the ‘U’ who ended up reaching the semifinals of the competition.
Tigres suffers a lot every time they visit the Hidalgo stadium to face Pachuca. In the history of short tournaments, the feline team has only won three times: Apertura 2010, Apertura 2011 and Apertura 2014.
Tigres has not beaten Cruz Azul in the ‘Volcán’ Universitario since the 2014 Apertura tournament. Nahuel Guzmán was playing his first tournament with the Auriazul team and André-Pierre Gignac had not even reached Tigres yet, so that we can get an idea of how much What has happened since then.
#Schedule #Tigres #games #after..
Leave a Reply