These days the Scudetto devours more or less everything, but in the meantime, behind the scenes, the company discussions inevitably continue. Paolo Scaroni spoke on the matter today and clarified: “I don’t know of any critical issues with Investcorp. I understand that there are two offers and it takes time to complete the scope of the offer, understand them well and compare them ”, said the Rossoneri president with reference to the entry on the scene of another potential buyer, namely the Americans of RedBird. “In any case – Scaroni pointed out – to talk about the sale, I am not the right interlocutor, they are only the object of the offer. It’s not a process that concerns Milan, I don’t even take care of it for a minute “.