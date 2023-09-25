We already know about the big problems that the player has caused Jadon Sancho within the Manchester United, team that got tired and made a decision with the player.

“Manchester United have excluded Jadon Sancho (23) from all men’s first team facilities including the dining room,” Mirror warned.

What is known

And he added: “Several players from the club have been surprised and disagreed with the treatment of the player among themselves. Marcus Rashford”.

What is known is that Sancho is not authorized to do activities with the first team and says that he will only be able to do so if he apologizes to the coach. Erik ten Hag, whom he accused of being a liar.

“The announcement by United to remove Sancho due to “a discipline problem in the team”, as Talk Sports emphasizes, has not pleased the Red Devils staff, who in this matter are facing the coach, promoter of said measure against the former Borussia Dortmund. The mess is important, since the Dutch coach charged against the footballer’s level of professionalism in training, something that the star discussed on RRSS, later explaining that he was a scapegoat. The truth is that, practically speaking, Sancho trains with the footballers of the reserve team in Carrington and the situation is one step away from exploding,” says Don Balón.

“From the middle they point to an internal fire, since the players, according to Manchester Evening News, would have tired of the criticism that the coach throws at them, while these, which are more or less justified, and their consequences, expect them to fall against Ten Hag and not against the footballers. With the two parties facing each other, the situation worsens,” the publication stated.

