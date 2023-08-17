One centimeter from the target. But that’s not to say it’s a bad thing. Joe Scally saw and lived the last World Cup up close. But he wasn’t part of it. Or only in mid-service: on the bench with Wales, then with England and Iran. Finally also with Holland. Not even a minute played, and he went home. His greatest professional goal is precisely to play the World Cup. In three years she will have another opportunity, this time at his house, given that the competition, in 2026, will take place between the United States, Mexico and Canada. The 20-year-old Scally is just one of many Americans who have made it big in Germany in recent years. A good friend of his is Giovanni Reyna, under contract with Dortmund. The two, who are the same age, meet once a week in Dusseldorf to eat together. But from McKennie to Pulisic, passing through Tyler Adams, John Brooks, Josh Sargent up to Timothy Chandler, there are many Americans who have made their way into the Bundesliga. Sign of a football movement that is growing significantly. Scally signed a professional contract with Borussia Moenchengladbach a day after he turned 18, but the club signed him from New York City as early as November 2019 (and then left him on loan for around 18 months), when the year-old he was just 16. “In America every child who approaches football dreams of playing in Europe. Even better if in one of the big 5 leagues. Having the opportunity to play in Germany is an honor. I couldn’t be happier than that.”