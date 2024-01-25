SBU Colonel assessed the capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to resist new Russian tactics

SBU Colonel Starikov: The Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot resist the tactics of the new tactics of the Russian Federation

Retired Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleg Starikov on air YouTube-channel assessed the capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) to counter the new Russian tactics of using drones.

“We have not yet learned how to counter this tactic,” the expert stated, noting that the Ukrainian military does not have the necessary means of combat.

Starikov explained that small air assets can inflict high-precision fire, they are difficult to intercept, drones are controlled remotely using miniature infrastructure that is difficult to hit.

The colonel added that in order to counter Russian drones, it is necessary to provide each unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a sufficient number of electronic warfare (EW) equipment and other anti-aircraft weapons.

Earlier, Starikov said that Ukrainian air defense systems are powerless against Russian gliding bombs.