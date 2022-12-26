Alvaro Bautista’s successes have sparked a discussion in World Superbike about a minimum combined weight for rider and bike. Heavy riders like Scott Redding or Loris Baz wish there was a minimum weight not only for motorcycles. This should ensure that the acceleration and tire wear benefits are limited.
At Honda, however, there is no sharing …Continue reading
#SBK #Honda #riders #veto #minimum #weight
Does Luis Díaz already have a replacement? Imminent signing of Liverpool after his injury
This Monday, for the first time so far this year, Liverpool added their third consecutive victory in the Premieraccelerated in...
Leave a Reply