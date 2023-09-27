The ‘Saw’ saga returns after two years with its tenth film, again starring Tobin Bell as the serial killer ‘Jigsaw’. In this new installment, we will see this sadistic criminal return with more bloody games that will endanger the lives of a group of people, who must make the right decision to save themselves. To the joy of horror lovers in our country, this gore film will arrive in Peru soon.

For this reason, so that you don’t miss the premiere of ‘Saw

When is ‘Sax X’ released in Peru?

‘Saw X’also known as ‘Jigsaw’will be released on Thursday, September 28, 2023 in Peru. This horror movie saga returns after two years of the last installment and we will see the terrifying doll again with more bloody games. On this occasion, the film was directed by Kevin Greutert and its plot is located between the first and second film.

In which cinemas in Peru can you see ‘Saw X’?

The tenth film in the saga ‘Saw’which in Spanish is known as ‘The game of fear’, can be seen in all cinemas nationwide. Among them are the most popular chains: Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis and CineStar. Below, we leave you the links so you can access the pre-sale of tickets for ‘Saw X’ in Peru.

Tobin Bell returns as assassin John Kramer in ‘Saw X’. Photo: Lionsgate

What is ‘Saw X’ about?

According to the official synopsis, ‘Saw X’ “set between the events of ‘Saw’ and ‘Saw II’, John, desperate and ill, travels to Mexico to undergo an experimental and very risky treatment in the hope of curing his deadly cancer. However, the entire operation It turns out to be a fraud to deceive those most vulnerable. Full of rage and with a new and gruesome purpose, John will resume his work as a serial killer and give the tricksters a taste of their own medicine. Under the watchful eye of Jigsaw, the young “They will face the most ingenious, deadly and devious traps in a visceral and ruthless game.”