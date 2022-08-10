The guest of the episode was the test driver from Noale: “Aleix at Silverstone was heroic, Maverick didn’t start very well, but he had the pace to win. In Zeltweg I dream of them both on the podium with Bagnaia”

If the Silverstone GP gave us so much spectacle, who knows what we can expect in the next 8 races, with what now promises to be a long three-way sprint between Fabio Quartararo, Aleix Espargaro and Francesco Bagnaia, with the Yamaha targeted by the ‘Aprilia and Ducati. To tell the emotions of an English Sunday dominated by Italy, with Bagnaia and the Rossa in front of Maverick Viñales’ RS-GP, in this episode of MotoG-Podcast, guest of Paolo Ianieri and Zoran Filicic, here is Lorenzo Savadori, the Aprilia test driver , who last year, before the arrival of Maverick, ran most of the season, enlisted at the last moment following the disqualification of Andrea Iannone. “I will always be grateful to Aprilia for giving me this opportunity – says Lorenzo -. It was a very difficult leap, because I came from the Italian championship where we race with bikes derived from the series and I had never ridden a prototype. My dream is to be able to do a full season and prove what I’m worth. I am very attached to Aprilia, with them I won the Stock 1000 World Cup, the European and the Italian, and being able to contribute today to the results that Aleix and Maverick are achieving is a source of great pride ”. See also F1 | Horner: "Porpoising? It is unfair for the FIA ​​to decide the assets"

heroic aleix – Silverstone gave us joys (Vinales’ 2nd place) and pains (Espargaro’s bad crash on Saturday), “and for a moment in the final race we all hoped that Maverick could do it. He didn’t start very well, but he had the pace to win. I am happy to see his growth, we are working hard for him – continues Savadori-. As for Aleix he was heroic, he was not well but he still closed at 3 “9 from Bagnaia, but already on Saturday in qualifying after that crash he did something incredible, because running in 59” 7, which was almost the new record of the track, it was crazy. And in fact when I spoke to him immediately after I said: ‘You are too strong’. He is our Captain, the one who has always given everything for this team ”.

in austria on the podium – The races pass, Aleix and Aprilia are always there near the top. “The World Cup? The numbers speak for themselves. Aleix is ​​in shape, and the bike is proving to adapt well to all circuits, different asphalt and climatic conditions. So we believe in it. Next week we are racing in Austria, which historically has never been super friendly to us, but this year we have also been strong on complicated tracks in the past, so… A prediction for Austria? Both of our bikes on the podium with Pecco ”. See also History of the Real Madrid shield. What was the first shield of Real Madrid? Why was the fringe put on?