the captain of RC Lens, Seko Fofana, will play next season in the Al Nassr, the Saudi club he plays for Cristiano Ronaldo, Both entities announced this Tuesday on social networks.

The 28-year-old Ivorian international midfielder leaves Ligue 1 after playing for Lens for the last three seasons, with a total of 112 appearances and 21 goals scored.

At his new club, Fofana will meet, in addition to Ronaldo, several leading players in European football in recent years, such as the Croatian Marcelo Brozovic and the Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina.

However, it is not only the first division teams that seek to strengthen themselves in that country, but also the third division teams.

On the Football Jobs platform there are offers for world soccer players to watch and dedicate themselves to go play in Arabia.

The offer says they need central defenders, full-backs, attacking midfielders, center forwards, defensive midfielders.

According to what is read, the salaries would be between 3,000 to 4,000 dollars a month, but they also give them housing.

