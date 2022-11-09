Sassuolo Roma live streaming, TV and probable line-ups of the Serie A match

SASSUOLO ROMA STREAMING TV – Today, Wednesday 9 November 2022, at 6.30 pm Sassuolo and Roma take the field at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, a match valid for the 14th matchday of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Sassuolo Roma live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Here are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Sassuolo and Rome will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. Expected ample pre and post game with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Sassuolo Roma is scheduled for 18.30 today, Wednesday 9 November 2022. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and totally legal. Also because, remember, piracy is a crime.

The probable formations

We have seen where to see Sassuolo Roma on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Advice; Toljan, Erlic, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Frattesi, Lopez, Thorstvedt; Traoré, Pinamonti, Laurienté. Herds Dionisi

ROME (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zalewski, Matic, Cristante, Spinazzola; Zaniolo; Belotti, Abraham. Herds Mourinho

