On Thursday morning, at 10 o'clock in Los Angeles, Julien's auction house kicked off one of its always-awaited sales, called Unstoppable: signature styles of iconic women in fashion (Unstoppable: the style of iconic women in fashion). Specialized in Hollywood clothing and objects and in garments worn by different celebrities on special occasions, such as birthdays or award ceremonies, this time the star of the house, with permission from Dior designs or Balenciaga haute couture dresses, It was lot 31. It was the white tutu that Sarah Jessica Parker wore for the opening credits of Sex in New York during the six seasons of the series (from 1998 to 2004), and which he also wore in a scene from the 2008 film of the same name. It went on sale for 2,000 dollars and the auction house estimated that it could reach 8,000, even 12,000 Dollars. The auction had not started and the online bids began to rise rapidly: 5,000, 10,000, 12,500… The fifth rose to 30,000, and already in the middle of the auction, in a final push, it reached $40,000 as the final price. The garment had cost the series' stylist, Patricia Field, just five dollars 25 years ago. Although adjusted for inflation it would be a little less than 10 dollars, the investment has still been worth it.

Even those responsible for the auction declared themselves “excited” about the sale of what they called “a key piece.” “Sex in New York defines female empowerment, fashion, style… Plus, we all remember that moment when the water splashes on her. It is a historical piece. “He defined the series and defined an era,” said the person in charge of the auction from his lectern, gavel in hand.

The design was made up, as the technical sheet explained, of a three-layer skirt of white tulle with a satin band as a waistband in the same tone. The measurements are 58 centimeters in waist, 81 in hips and 40 in length. The pink body, they clarify from Julien's, is not the one used in the series. The skirt has no label, nor size. It was the famous costume designer Patricia Field—Sarah Jessica Parker herself asked that she be in charge of the costumes for the fiction, after working together on the film. Miami in 1995—who found it in the so-called Garment District of New York (an area with many clothing stores between 6th and 9th avenues, at 35th Street and next to Madison Square Garden) in a container of garments that They sold for five dollars. The original idea of ​​​​the creator of the iconic outfits of the columnist Carrie Bradshaw, the character played by Parker, was that in the credits she would wear a Marc Jacobs dress, from the designer's 1998 spring collection that Kate Moss wore in the catwalk, but she realized that she did not want something so anchored in time, that identified her with an era, and preferred something more timeless. She saw the tutu as the perfect piece of her. Furthermore, the actress herself loved the idea.

There are actually a total of five of these tutus; This would be the fifth. As it does not have a size, label or elements that identify it, for the auction Field has attached a certificate of authenticity that confirms that it is one of the series. Parker herself counted on a video for the magazine Vogue that several were needed precisely because in the scene a bus splashes and stains it, and it was essential to have several. “A lot of people claim to have the tutu. I know Patricia Field has one, [el guionista y director] Michael Patrick has another one… We only used one, but I imagine that since that sequence has the moment of the splash, there were probably four, five or six,” he said. The outfit was accompanied by that pink t-shirt and some Jimmy Choo heeled sandals. They rehearsed several times and didn't have to do too many takes, the actress recalled. “Pat and I talked about a ton of options, and in the end we settled on this: tank top, tutu, and heels. Since there were several of these [tutús], many people say they have them. I don't think I have… do I have a tutu? If I have one. Where is he, who has him?,” she wondered.

Sarah Jessica Parker's tutu from 'Sex and the City', on display at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California. Behind him, a design by John Galliano for Dior. Unique Nicole (Getty Images)

The header of the series became a success, and the look and Sarah Jessica Parker's overall style were widely imitated. She herself wore the garment again in the first film about Sex in New York, in 2008, at a time when she finds him while cleaning out her closet. Her friends Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte, present while she tries on the clothes, give her a “Keep it!” unanimous when seeing it.

The other big star of the auction was a Diana of Wales cocktail dress. Made of black velvet with a black and white satin stripe both on the bare shoulders and at the hem, mid-calf length and long sleeves, it was designed by Catherine Walker, one of the princess's favorite fashion designers; It is estimated that throughout her life Diana wore more than 1,000 of her designs. This one in particular was for a private event in 1993. The bids started with $25,000, but the end was unstoppable: they went from 100,000 to 150,000, to jump to 200,000 and with a final one that raised it to no less than $250,000. However, she has not managed to break the record set last year, precisely also by Julien's, for a dress worn by the ex-wife of Charles III of England: In December they sold a blue and black suit by Jacques Azagury for just over 1.1 million dollars. In September a jersey was sold for 600,000.

Also highlighted is a short green Givenchy haute couture dress, with a matching jacket, worn by Princess Gracia of Monaco with Raniero to visit the Kennedys in 1961. It went for no less than $250,000, going for $15,000.

President John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie Kennedy, host Grace Kelly, dressed in Givenchy, and Raniero of Monaco at the White House in June 1981. Bettmann (Bettmann Archive)

The auction consisted of a total of 122 lots. The first was the dress that Paris Hilton wore for the cover of his eponymous album in 2006. With a strappy top and a ruffled tulle skirt at the bottom, it was a Louis Verdad design. The starting price was 2,000 dollars, but before the auction began it had already been placed at 4,500 (although it was estimated that it would reach 8,000-10,000 dollars). In addition to Hilton's, there were clothes from celebrities such as sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and dresses from Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent and Fendi, Nina Ricci, Vivienne Westwood, Ungaro, Versace, a Chanel ski suit (it sold for $6,000 ), a 2008 Alexander McQueen dress printed with the face of Elizabeth II (called The girl who lived in the tree) for just $900 or some Dior by John Galliano. A spring 2000 dress by this designer was auctioned, with his famous newspaper print; Starting with 2,000 dollars, he reached 9,000. Rei Kawakubo's dresses for Comme des Garçons have also been a hit, going from $200 to more than $2,200. The dress that Audrey Hepburn wore at the baptism of her son Luca in 1970, designed by Yves Saint Laurent, has sold for $10,000, and another by Karl Lagerfeld for a 1968 Elizabeth Taylor film for $4,500. A dress Delphos by Mariano Fortuny has come for just 350 dollars.

Various covers of Paris Hilton's 'Paris' album. Bruno Vincent (Getty Images)

A gold Burberry trench coat that Whitney Houston wore on stage at a performance in Morocco in 2008 has also gone up for sale. It started at $700 and before the auction started it was already going for $3,500, which was the final price reached. Another Lady Gaga white leather trench coat designed by Tamuna Ingorovka was also sold (it went for $700 and bids stayed at $3,000), as well as some Dolce & Gabbana pants and shoes that Cher wore to a post-Oscars party in 2000 (it went for 700 and sold for 4,500). Some of the pieces were from the auction house itself, but some individuals also auctioned their objects: Joan Collins has sold part of her wardrobe, such as Chanel dresses and jackets, and part of her jewelry, and former employees of Elizabeth Taylor have undone of his clothes. It has also been possible to buy costumes from the series dallas and rings and earrings series Dynastywhich belonged to the head of the costume department.