Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, affirmed that the successes and achievements of Emirati women in all fields and locations are based on a path of support and motivation given by our wise leadership to women over the past five decades, which allowed them to play a pivotal and active role in the renaissance of women. Prosperity of the UAE and to always be a key partner in growth and development. Her Excellency said in a statement, on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day: “What we are proud of in the UAE is that the successes and achievements of Emirati women have been and are still present at different stages of development and renaissance of our society, and always keep pace with the directives of our wise leadership, and now and with the forward-looking vision for the future and the orientation towards ensuring a better future.” sustainable, Emirati women always enhance their presence and active and strong partnership by arming themselves with science and knowledge, research, development, and innovation. Her Excellency added, “Our society is full of shining examples of Emirati women, who play a vital role in the field of science and advanced technology. The percentage of graduates of our public universities in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics is about 56 percent.” And she continued: Celebrating this important national day is an opportunity through which we extend our thanks and gratitude to our wise leadership, represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State. The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and their brothers, Their Highnesses, the Rulers of the Emirates, for their continuous support for the empowerment of Emirati women in all scientific, professional and knowledge fields. Her Excellency raised the highest verses of gratitude and gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chair of the Family Development Foundation, for the support she provides to Emirati women, which resulted in unprecedented women’s achievements.