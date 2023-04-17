Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, held a session of talks with His Excellency Rodrigo Pacheco, President of the Brazilian Senate, at the headquarters of the Federal National Council in Abu Dhabi, during his current official visit at the head of a parliamentary delegation, which is the first visit of the President of the Brazilian Senate to the UAE.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation relations in various fields, through exchanging visits and enhancing coordination and consultation on various issues of common interest and a priority for the two countries, especially in terms of activating and supporting bilateral relations between the two sides, in a way that embodies the keenness and aspirations of the leadership and people of the two friendly countries. It enhances coordination between parliamentary institutions through participation in international parliamentary events.

The two sides stressed the importance of upgrading cooperation relations in various sectors and areas of common interest, and the importance of parliamentary communication and coordination between the two sides, which contributes to enriching the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries and peoples, which enhances and embodies the depth and specificity of these relations and the strengthening of joint ties that are based on convergence of visions, unity of positions and partnership. In a way that translates the directions of the leaderships of the two countries keen to develop and strengthen these relations in various fields.

The meeting was attended by a number of members of the Federal National Council, and Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency Saqr Ghobash welcomed His Excellency Rodrigo Pacheco, President of the Brazilian Senate, and the delegation accompanying him, and their visit to the United Arab Emirates and the Federal National Council, which represents the first visit at this high parliamentary level within the framework of strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the two sides, which reflects the depth of the relations between the two sides. It links the two friendly countries at the official and parliamentary levels, and at the popular level.

His Excellency stressed the desire of the Federal National Council to develop parliamentary relations with the Brazilian Senate, considering that parliamentary relations represent a great impetus for the growth and development of bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash indicated that the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability” came to highlight the country’s efforts to promote collective and international action to address sustainability challenges, and its role in searching for innovative solutions that benefit everyone, especially in the fields of energy, climate change, and others, indicating that the UAE It will host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held from November 30 to December 12, 2023 in Dubai Expo City, pointing to the importance of concerted international community efforts to take urgent climate action. He also invited the Brazilian Parliament to participate in the parliamentary conference that will be organized as part of the COP 28 activities.

His Excellency stressed the desire of the governments of the two countries to improve cooperation relations in various sectors and areas of common interest such as renewable energy, food security, economy, education, health, sports, culture and tourism.

For his part, His Excellency Rodrigo Pacheco thanked His Excellency Saqr Ghobash and the accompanying parliamentary delegation for the warm reception and hospitality that the Senate delegation had received since its arrival in the UAE.

His Excellency praised the development witnessed by the UAE in various fields, and said that it is a role model for the countries of the world in coexistence, tolerance, and peace while preserving its identity. He described the Brazilian-Emirati relations as successful and characterized by strong friendship and mutual respect. His Excellency also confirmed the participation of Brazil with a high-level delegation in the activities of the “28 Cup”, which will be hosted by the UAE at the end of this year.