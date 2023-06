Russian sappers started demining in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Belgorod Region

Sappers of the Western Military District are demining the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod Region. This is reported TASS with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that in Novaya Tavolzhanka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) left mines and ammunition during the retreat.