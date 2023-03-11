Sapiens – One planet only: advances on today’s episode, March 11, 2023

Tonight, Saturday 11 March 2023, at 21.45 on Rai 3, Sapiens – One planet is broadcast, the appointment with scientific and environmental dissemination hosted by Mario Tozzi. How do sapiens explore and why do they do it? For the pleasure of discovery? To get resources? For scientific reasons? And are they the only living ones who draw maps and charts? How do they explore plants and animals? Do they also use “maps”? What map did Christopher Columbus have in his hand and how did his adventure really go? Was he the best or the luckiest? Can we speak of factor C… of Colombo?

To tell the story of the first explorations of the sapiens Mario Tozzi will start from the Sahara desert and then move to the Teide volcano on the island of Tenerife, the place from which the great discoveries took off. Indeed, the Canary Islands, which for centuries represented the western limit of the known world, in modern times have turned into a real “launching point” towards the so-called New World.

The story of “Sapiens – one planet” intertwines adventure, commerce, thirst for knowledge, technology, going in search of the motivations and consequences of the first voyages of Christopher Columbus who, unaware of having “discovered” a new continent, was the first to transform it dramatically in the name of wealth and progress of the self-proclaimed “superior civilization”. Just like Christopher Columbus, the geographer and scientist Alexander Von Humboldt, 300 years later, set off on a journey that will make the history of science: through his studies of American ecosystems, he will in fact pave the way for Darwin and scientific research as we understand it today .

During the episode, Mario Tozzi will also be at the Marciana National Library in Venice where the extraordinary Fra’ Mauro globe is kept, one of the most important documents of world cartography, a point of connection – and at the same time of separation – between medieval culture and the Renaissance made of new knowledge, travel and exploration.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Sapiens – One planet on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast today – 11 March 2023 – at 9.45 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.