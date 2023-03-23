On the night of this Wednesday, the 22nd, the Union of Subway Workers of São Paulo announced a strike for this Thursday, the 23rd, and as a result, the City of São Paulo announced that the municipal vehicle rotation will be suspended this Thursday for the entire day.

The Metro strike will affect Metro lines 1-Blue, 2-Green, 3-Red and 15-Silver starting at midnight. In normal times, car rotation restricts vehicle circulation on the city’s ring road from 7 am to 10 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm, which are considered peak hours.

During these periods, vehicles are prevented from circulating in the expanded center. Each day of the week there is a restriction on the final two numbers on the license plate, starting on Monday with 1 and 2, and continuing. The transit of prohibited vehicles on these days and times results in a fine of R$ 130.16 and an addition of four points to the driver’s record.