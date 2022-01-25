The city of São Paulo chose today (25), which marks its 468th anniversary, to launch a program commemorating one of the most representative events in the capital: the 1922 Modern Art Week – which celebrates its first centenary on the 13th of December. February.

One hundred years later, however, in place of the intellectuals who led the movement at the Municipal Theater, São Paulo opens space to show the periphery as the creator of the “new modernism”.

“In 1922, who introduced modernism was the intellectual class. Today, 100 years after the modernists claimed art that was truly ours, it is the thriving periphery that presents modernism. You don’t have to be from the academy to develop culture. The culture of the periphery exudes in the pores, and not only in the books”, highlights the Secretary of Culture of São Paulo, Aline Torres.

“These great thinkers had power and domination of speech in 1922. They were the São Paulo elite, the Brazilian elite, the cultural elite. Today, when you stop to look, there’s Linn da Quebrada, there’s Gloria Groove and other artists from the periphery who are doing cultural innovation,” adds Aline.

Municipal Theater

Stage of the 1922 Modern Art Week, the traditional Theatro Municipal de São Paulo will be present in the centenary festivities, but this time it will share the attention with other stages spread around the outskirts of the city. According to the secretary, the intention is to make the center’s public get to know the artists from the most remote regions, and vice versa.

“The idea is to bring artists from the periphery to play on the central stages, and take the artists who usually play on these stages to those from the periphery. It is to make this exchange and, thus, really promote the formation of the public, the cultural promotion, this exchange of culture. We will have a lot of incredible programming at the Theater, but, at the same time, activities showing the modernism of Brasilândia [bairro da zona norte da cidade]”, adds Aline.

She emphasizes that the intention of approximation will not only be geographical, but also of language. “When you talk to a high school teenager, especially in public school, ‘do you know what modernism week is?’

“And it is exactly the opposite that we want, to bring modernism closer by speaking the language of youth, the language of the periphery, and showing that it is also part of this new modernism”.

Part of the program for the 100th anniversary of the Modern Art Week is now available and can be seen here (http://22mais100.prefeitura.sp.gov.br).

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

