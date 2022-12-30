Yesterday we learned the sad news of the death of one of the most legendary soccer players on the planet. Pelé, at 82 years of age, left us with images to remember and records that we will surely not see broken, such as winning his first World Cup at only 17 years old, to later win two more World Cups. Pelé scored 757 goals in 812 official club and country matches.
“The crown will already be on the 2023 shirt. Santos will play in 2023 with the crown on the badge: the two stars and a crown on top of the badge,” explained Jatene, (president of the club’s Deliberative Council).
Santos, the team of his life, has decided to change the shield to honor him. He managed to win with Santos one Intercontinental Champions Super Cup, two Intercontinental Cups, two Copa Libertadores de América, six Brasileirão, four Rio-São Paulo Tournaments and ten Paulista Championships.
Specifically, at the top they have added a crown, in honor of ‘oh king‘, the nickname with which the three-time world champion is known worldwide. The crown is between the two stars that accredit the Saints as a two-time champion Club World Cup in 1962 and 1963, when Pele I played there.
The new shield will be on all kits: for both men’s and women’s teams, as well as futsal or youth teams. This Tuesday the tribute was presented at a press conference at the club headquarters. the debut of the new shirt will do the Saints sub-20 next January 4 in a match against Sao Raymond.
#Santos #shield #honor #Rei #Pelé
Leave a Reply