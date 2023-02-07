The storm unleashed by the words of the prosecutor of the Prisma Ciro Santoriello investigation (“I’m a huge fan of Napoli, I hate Juventus”), also prompted the intervention of the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi via social media: “I saw, listened and reported, in respect for the roles, for the appropriate checks and evaluations. For now, I think it is correct that I stop here”. But there are many Juventus fans who invite the minister to intervene to clarify the offending sentences that date back to four years ago.