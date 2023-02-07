The Minister of Sport spoke on the prosecutor’s utterances in the Prisma investigation involving Juventus
The storm unleashed by the words of the prosecutor of the Prisma Ciro Santoriello investigation (“I’m a huge fan of Napoli, I hate Juventus”), also prompted the intervention of the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi via social media: “I saw, listened and reported, in respect for the roles, for the appropriate checks and evaluations. For now, I think it is correct that I stop here”. But there are many Juventus fans who invite the minister to intervene to clarify the offending sentences that date back to four years ago.
February 7 – 10:35
