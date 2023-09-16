Wout Poels won the penultimate stage of the Back to Spain, which was held this Saturday between Manzanares El Real and Guadarrama, of 208 kilometers, in which Sepp Kuss qHe was close to winning the race and the Colombian Santiago Buitrago saved his tenth place overall.

It was a long route, the longest of this 2023 edition, and ten third-category ports along the way, of which four were climbed twice.

Hard stage

Curiously, the only ones that were not repeated were the first, the Collado de Portazgo (10.8 km at 3.4 percent gradient), and the last, the Alto de San Lorenzo del Escorial (4.6 km at 6.6), whose summit is located 12 kilometers from the finish line.

From one to the other, a double pass through La Escondida (9 km at 4.1) and the heights of Santa María de la Alameda (5 km at 5.6) and Robledondo (3rd; 5.1 to 4.8 percent). Short and undemanding climbs, but they cause a positive gradient of 4,270 meters, a more than appreciable amount and the largest of the entire Vuelta above the great mountain stages of the Pyrenees and Asturias.

The main platoon reached the finish line at 10.25 led by Juan Ayuso. The first three overall, Sepp Kuss, Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic They crossed the line hugging each other, celebrating the American’s virtual victory.

The race ends this Sunday with the section between andl Hipódromo de la Zarzuela and Madrid. Landscape of Light, of 101 kilometers.

🚴🇪🇸 | Wout Poels lijkt veel te vroeg aan de sprint te beginnen, maar wat is de Nederlander sterk! Hij houdt een paar millimeter over op Evenepoel en dus toch een Nederlandse overwinning in deze #LaVuelta23. 🚵🚵🚵 📺 Koers kijk je op discovery+ pic.twitter.com/FCXrEJSd4j — Eurosport Nederland (@Eurosport_NL) September 16, 2023

Classifications

Stage

1.Wout Poels 4h 59m 29s

2. Remco Evenepoel mt

3. Pelayo Sánchez mt

5. Marc Soler at 4 seconds

10. Einer Rubio at 26 s

27. Juan Ayuso at 10 min 21 s

28. Enric Mas mt

29. Mikel Landa mt

30. Aleksandr Vlasov mt

31. Santiago Buitrago mt

3. Joao Almeida at 10 min 25 s

34. Primoz Roglic at 10 min 37 s

35. Jonas Vingegaard mt

36. Sepp Kus mt

38. Sergio Higuita at 11 min 26 s

94. Egan Bernal at 16 min 42 s

113. Diego Camargo at 19 min 02 s

General

1. Sepp Kuss 74h 23m 42s

2. Jonas Vingegaard at 17 seconds

3. Primoz Rolgic at 1 min 08 s

4. Juan Ayuso at 3 min 44 s

5. Mikel Landa at 4 min 03 s

6. Enric Mas at 4 min 14 s

7. Alexsandr Vlasov at 8 min 19 sec

8. Cian Uijtdebroeks at 8 min 26 s

9. Joao Almeida at 10 min 08 s

10. Santiago Buitrago at 12 min 04 s

16. Einer Rubio at 35 min 15 s

43. Sergio Higuita at 2 h 08 min 31 s

53. Egan Bernal at 2 hours 19 minutes 47 seconds

85. Diego Camargo at 3 h 00 min 04 s

