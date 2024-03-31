When Santa Fe seemed to have found the points and, above all, the football to secure without problems the classification to the semi-finals of the League, The team fell into an epidemic that several of its direct rivals have already suffered: that of injuries.

Coach Pablo Peirano and the club's medical team are working at full speed to recover pieces and have the best squad available for this Sunday's game against Patriotas (2 pm, with TV from both Win Sports signals), a game in which that the reds could leave their presence very much on track in the next stage of the tournament.

In recent games, Peirano had not been able to count on goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo, midfielder Juan Pablo Zuluaga and forward Agustín Rodríguez.

And in the classic against Millonarios they lost central defender Facundo Agüero and what, today, is one of the most important players on the team, forward Hugo Rodallega.

“Facundo Agüero has a problem in his quadriceps and Hugo Rodallega in his adductor. Rodallega was an overload due to the string of matches, although I am more concerned about Agüero's situation due to the symptoms he showed when leaving the field of play,” said Peirano after the classic. The club confirmed the casualties this Saturday in a statement.

“I came out a little shaken; I felt a little bad about a play I had and I preferred to go out to avoid any injury. Wait to see how I continue in the next few days,” said Rodallega in the mixed zone.

The hours before the game were key for Santa Fe to be able to count on some of them today. Goalkeeper Mosquera is ready to return. Rodallega, Agüero, Zuluaga and Rodríguez are ruled out for this Sunday's game in El Campín.

Santa Fe plays with what it has and aims for two weeks to recover

At this moment, in Santa Fe they are aiming for patience, taking into account that the classification is close: they have 24 points and, to reach the historical average of 29, they would need 5 in the five remaining games.

In addition, between the game against Patriotas and the next scheduled in the League, against Nacional, on April 13, there will be 14 days to recover the payroll.

It is worth remembering that on Monday the 8th they will play against Internacional in Palmira, in the first leg of the second phase of the Colombia Cup, in which they will most likely not have the starting team, as they already did in the series against Boca Juniors de Cali. in which he achieved classification without problems.

“We are ready for the best, but we know that all the teams have that hope and we have to build every week,” Peirano said before the classic. And that idea remains.

“It's about overcoming the grief of today's loss (Wednesday). Correct what was not done well and go out to win on Sunday. That's what happens for us, going game by game,” confirmed the red captain, Daniel Torres.

