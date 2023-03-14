It’s been over a week since Santa Fe’s most recent league game and things seem to have calmed down a bit. But the pressure on coach Hárold Rivera does not stopsince the results of date 8 of the League sent the team to the penultimate place in the table.



For this reason, the match against América, this Tuesday, will be key to see if the awakening of the team is definitive or if the crisis continues. The game will be seen on Win Sports +, starting at 8:10 p.m.

Santa Fe has had a hard time playing at home in recent months. He has gone four games without winning, two last year and two this year. Deportivo Pasto already beat him at El Campín and Unión Magdalena got a draw. You have to start winning or the scores to qualify are not going to add up.

The oasis of Santa Fe in the Copa Sudamericana

Santa Fe has just qualified for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana group stage, but the fans are still hurt and worried about their poor performance in the local championship. Although he has only played six games, the performance is poor.

Thus, coach Harold Rivera continues to be resisted by the white-and-red fans, and the coach hopes to win a difficult America at home, which could end up as the championship leader if they get all three points tonight at El Campín, a stadium that, in the announcement of his trip to Bogotá on social networks, he described as his “second home”.

Hárold Rivera (right), Santa Fe coach. Photo: Dimayor/VizzorImage

Despite the rumors of a possible change in coach, Rivera remains calm and hopes that Santa Fe can reverse the situation and get back to the top of the table.

“When there is no result or when things may not work out, everyone has their resume in hand. In the end I think it is working and honestly doing things well. Nobody plays to lose, we all organize the teams so that things work out”, Rivera told Blog Deportivo, from Blu Radio.

The coach is precisely concerned when confirming the absences of two of his central defenders, Kevin Mantilla and Marlon Torres. Both are confirmed casualties for the crucial match against the scarlets.

Mantilla suffered a grade one sprain in his ankle, in the match against Águilas Doradas for the Copa Sudamericana. For his part, Torres suffered a bruise on his right leg, in one of the team’s practices.

The two casualties due to injury will surely force Rivera to change the defense of three and return to the traditional line of four defenders, without losing the defensive solidity that he showed in the Sudamericana game against Águilas.

America plays again after a long stop

America beat Envigado 1-0 Photo: Twitter: @americadecali

América arrives in Bogotá after 17 days without competing. His last appearance was on February 25, when he beat Envigado 1-0. The game of the seventh date, against Junior, was postponed for a concert at the Pascual Guerrero.

“The break has been good for the group, since during the past week and this week we have been able to overcome some physical shortcomings. In the tactical part, also start to introduce some variations within what we have been doing in relation to the game itself”, said DT Alexandre Guimaraes.

