Independiente Santa Fe left empty-handed on their visit to the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium. A rude, childish mistake took its toll on Pablo Peirano's team, which lost by the slightest difference against a Deportivo Pereira that was solid in defense, who knew how to be patient and took advantage of the golden opportunity to climb up the standings and celebrate their 80th birthday. of existence with a victory.

The two teams went out onto the field to impose their style, to take the ball away from their rival, but the match proved the opposite in the first minutes, tied up, with an imprecise Santa Fe, with a timid Pereira and with two teams with very little offensive play.

The goalkeepers Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo and Salvador Ichazo were complete spectators before the half hour mark, the roads were closed and at times the game became boring.

But after half an hour on the clock something changed in the 'matecaña' team, the idea of ​​the game was different and the attack plan was laid out differently to hurt an opponent who seemed sleepy.

Carlos Darwin Quintero began to ignite the home team's attack and commanded the change of pace for his team. He played an excellent ball to Faber Castro in the 37th minute. The striker controlled the ball long and finished before the Cardinal goalkeeper came out. It was a called for Santa Fe and the first real scoring opportunity.

Deportivo Pereira advanced lines and found spaces in the Santa Fe defense to bring danger to the rival area. Carlos Darwin tried again, this time he did not choose the combinative game, he decided to try his luck with a powerful shot from outside the area, but he found Marmolejo well stopped, which was the highlight of the visitor.

The first half ended with few scoring options, with two teams that prioritized not conceding a goal, instead of going out to hurt their rival. Equality was maintained and the show lacked some spice.

For the complement, Independiente Santa Fe came out with everything, it seemed that coach Pablo Peirano's half-time talk had had an effect on his team. A serious error in the Pereira defense left the ball served to Hugo Rodallega, who did not think twice to enable Jersson González, who ate up the goal and took an easy shot for the Uruguayan goalkeeper.

The momentum of the first minutes of the match was diluted. The game began to stop more than desired, the fouls and the interventions of the medical teams did not allow the actions to flow, the game once again entered that slump of the first half.

The controversy was present, after 70 minutes of play, Independiente Santa Fe managed to open the scoring, but referee Jorge Duarte annulled the play due to an alleged foul by Hugo Rodallega on the rival goalkeeper when he went out to catch a cross after a shot from corner. The action left more doubts than certainties and there was a gray area in the central judge's decision, the VAR did not intervene and the match resumed with the score 0-0.

Santa Fe's defensive lock faded after a serious childish error by defender Marcelo Ortiz, the Argentine's irresponsibility took its toll on Santa Fe, who saw a point slip away in the final stretch.

Ortiz, without any explanation and with the ball very far from his position, hit Yesus Cabrera inside the area, an incredible attack from an experienced player. The judge did not see the foul live, but the VAR intervened and called him to see the play, Duarte took a few minutes and declared a penalty for Pereira.

The affected person, Yesus Cabrera, took charge of the execution and sent the ball away with a strong right hand to take an important victory. In stoppage time, Santa Fe had it, but the ball was unruly and hit the post.

Deportivo Pereira celebrated and reached 13 points to put itself at the top of the table. The 'matecaña' equaled the line of Junior and Tolima who have the same units, but one less game.

SPORTS