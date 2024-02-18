Santa Fe could have gotten a good result on his visit to Pereirabut in the end, the cardinal team ended up suffering a defeat due to a defensive error by the Argentine Marcelo Ortiz who took a penalty and that action ended in a goal Yesus Cabrera.

Read here: This is how the Colombian League goes: Santa Fe failed and Medellín suffered, standings

Santa Fe could have gotten a good result on his visit to Pereirabut in the end, the cardinal team ended up suffering a defeat due to a defensive error by Argentine Marcelo Ortiz, who took a penalty and that action ended in a goal from Yesus Cabrera.

On social networks they reacted to that defeat and several regretted what Ortiz did, who was the architect of the Santa Fe defeat.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.