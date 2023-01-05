Friday, January 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Santa Fe could suffer three casualties days before the start of the season

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 5, 2023
in Sports
0


close

holy faith vs. millionaires

Santa Fe vs. Millionaires in El Campín.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

Santa Fe vs. Millionaires in El Campín.

The Bogota team is getting ready for the first tournament of the year.

Santa Fe Independent gets ready to face the first tournament of 2023, under the command of the Tolimense coach, Harold Rivera, who already has problems with players.

At the start of the year, Rivera hoped to have as many players as possible, but that will not be possible due to the commitment of some of them in the South American Sub-20 from Colombia.

See also  US Sports at a Glance: What You Missed That Night in the NBA, NFL, and NHL

(Dibu Martínez: they reveal how he intimidated the Frenchman who was stopped by ‘title goal’)
(Nairo Quintana: unexpected turn that his sports career could take)

Three will not be able to get to Bogotá to start work, it is about Alexis Manyoma, Jhojan Torres and Kevin Mantilla.

Caracol Radio warned that Manyoma had a family problem and will not appear in the country’s capital.

In the Rojas and Mantilla issue, both players are cited by the DT, Hector Cardenas, for the Sub-20, which starts on January 19.

Actions of the Santa Fe vs. Junior.

Photo:

Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

The two will be with Colombia selection and the cardinal group will not be there for the first month, which awaits them once the contest is over.

However, if there is a good performance of one or both, they could be the subject of a transaction after the Sub-20, which is the showcase of the category.

Santa Fe has confirmed the arrival of Cristian Marrugo, Fabián Sambueza, Fabio Delgado, Iván Rojas, Alexis Manyoma and Julián Millán.

See also  Duván Zapata and Luis Fernando Muriel, keys to Atalanta's triumph

(‘Supermán’ López would race in Colombia: is the rudder valid? Analysis)
(Pelé’s mother found out about her son’s death: that’s how they gave her the hard news)

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Santa #suffer #casualties #days #start #season

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The 'Kid' Valderrama was about to reach Argentine football

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.