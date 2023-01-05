Santa Fe could suffer three casualties days before the start of the season

Santa Fe Independent gets ready to face the first tournament of 2023, under the command of the Tolimense coach, Harold Rivera, who already has problems with players.

At the start of the year, Rivera hoped to have as many players as possible, but that will not be possible due to the commitment of some of them in the South American Sub-20 from Colombia.

Three will not be able to get to Bogotá to start work, it is about Alexis Manyoma, Jhojan Torres and Kevin Mantilla.



Caracol Radio warned that Manyoma had a family problem and will not appear in the country’s capital.

In the Rojas and Mantilla issue, both players are cited by the DT, Hector Cardenas, for the Sub-20, which starts on January 19.

The two will be with Colombia selection and the cardinal group will not be there for the first month, which awaits them once the contest is over.

However, if there is a good performance of one or both, they could be the subject of a transaction after the Sub-20, which is the showcase of the category.

Santa Fe has confirmed the arrival of Cristian Marrugo, Fabián Sambueza, Fabio Delgado, Iván Rojas, Alexis Manyoma and Julián Millán.

