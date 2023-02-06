A few hours ago the singer revealed that he and his wife will not be living together during the Festival evenings

Almost everything ready by now for the beginning of San Remo Festival. This year’s cast, as well as the Big names in the competition, are ready to start this new edition of the musical event. Among the most talked about characters there is undoubtedly Chiara Ferragni who will support Amadeus in conducting the first and last evening of the Festival. Some hours ago Fedez revealed that he and his wife will not be living together during the evenings of the singing event.

As Clare FerragnFedez is also ready to move to Sanremo. For those who don’t know yet, the husband of the digital entrepreneur will be broadcast on Rai 2, together with his friend and colleague Luis Sal, with the conduction of Wild Moss.

Although they are both involved in the music festival, Fedez has revealed that he and his wife will not live together during the evenings of the Festival. The many work commitmentsin fact, they prevent the couple from living under the same roof.

While the digital entrepreneur will be involved in the co-conduction of the first and last evening of the Fedez Festival, however, will have to do with the recording of Wild Mossthe successful podcast that he hosts together with his friend Luis Sal.

San Remo FestivalAlessia Marcuzzi will also be present

Following an interview given last night to What’s the weather like Alessia Marcuzzi has revealed that she will be present in the evenings of San Remo Festival. In detail, the presenter of Booming has revealed that he will comment together with Fiorello the Festival a Long live Rai 2.

These were his words about it: