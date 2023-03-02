A sexual blackmail against a priest of Sanremo who allegedly entertained in an erotic chat with an immigrant. The one concerning the parish priest of the church of the Annunciation, in the Borgo di Sanremo, Don Massimo Crotta, is an affair on which investigations are underway. The Diocese, having become aware of the circumstances under investigation, and of partisan complaints, has agreed to suspend the priest from the ministry. “Regarding the priest – explains a communiqué wanted by the bishop – a report has been received concerning an unfortunate affair in which, due to imprudence, lightness and serious violation of the obligations deriving from the clerical state, the same presbyter allegedly culpably incurred”.

And again: “As regards the negative conduct in relation to the moral norms and obligations of priestly life, the Bishop has opened a preliminary investigation in order to accurately define facts and responsibilities and to arrive at just and dutiful provisions, which will be made note. Pending the convenient completion of the canonical judicial procedures, Presbyter Massimo Crotta has agreed to suspend his parish ministry. The Bishop exhorted the Presbyter Massimo Crotta to repent and to consider how serious a scandal and how much suffering such conduct produces in the soul of the confreres and the faithful: sincere and concrete gestures of repentance and authentic fruits of conversion must spring from such attitudes . The Bishop also exhorts his confreres and faithful to support this priest with prayer, fraternal correction and Christian acceptance, who, despite having gravely made a mistake, has given proof of good will in the service of the Church and ardently wishes to confirm a serious commitment to priestly life ».

According to what emerged this evening, the priest’s online interlocutor would have made requests for money in order not to make the report public, behavior that would lead to the configuration of an attempted extortion scenario. The story was reported to the diocese and the investigations were triggered by an online newspaper (SanremoNews) to which the interlocutor of the priest, a Syrian immigrant, had turned, claiming to have been detained.