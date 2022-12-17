Although many know Akira Toriyama by dragonball he is the author of other works. Among them is Dr Slump, not as popular as Goku and his friends but well known. and also of Sand Landwhich will have its anime.

The announcement was via the preview website for this animated adaptation. As reported three companies are working on this animation and they are Sunrise, Kamikaze Douga and Anima. The format of the series is not known.

It could well be an animated movie, OVA, or TV anime. It is more likely that it is the first thing we mentioned before and all because there is only one volume of the original manga.

That’s too little for a continuous anime. The publication of this work by Toriyama was between May 22 and August 28, 2000. Sunrise is a well-known company and is responsible for the series of Gundam.

As for Kamikaze Douga and Anima, they are more of a supporting studio, although they have their own creations. As released by the anime Sand Land It will be out in 2023 but its window or release date is not known.

Nor how will it be available, whether on television, video-on-demand service or cinema. From what can be seen in the preview that accompanies this note, the visual style is similar to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

SAND LAND, the masterpiece by Akira Toriyama, will be animated in 2023! The animation is being produced by SUNRISE, Kamikaze Douga and ANIMA.

What is the Sand Land manga and anime about?

It is to be imagined that the plot of the anime of Sand Land It will be the same as the manga. This posits that in the distant future the war destroyed the entire Earth. The only thing left is an immense desert.

Most of the water has disappeared and what remains is controlled by a greedy king. In this place lives Sheriff Rao, who wants to look for a lake that has disappeared from almost everyone’s memory. For that he asks for a fearsome help.

It is nothing less than the king of demons and so he gets his son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief, decide to accompany him. So all of them decide to embark on the adventure in the desert where they will face great dangers.

Among them dragons, bandits and the deadliest adversary of all… the king’s army! Yes, the ruler of the world does not want his water monopoly taken away from him and he will do whatever it takes to stop them.

In addition to Sand Land we have more anime information at EarthGamer.