The Chilean decided the Super Cup: “I thought I would play because I was in good shape, I was hungry to win something”

It’s his time. Three goals in the last five games for Alexis Sanchez, but above all the lightning that enriches the showcase of Inter: Alex Sandro combines it big in the Juve area, Darmian mock Chiellini, the Niño Maravilla is ready and beats Perin. “The more champion he plays, the better he is. And he does things that no one else does.” The Chilean introduces himself to the microphones with pride and the desire to remove a few pebbles: “I thought I would play because I was in shape, I was hungry to win something”.

LION IN THE CAGE – Alexis Sanchez defines himself as a lion in a cage: “For me things have never gone badly, they just didn’t let me play. I was a lion in a cage, if they let me play I become a monster. Conte told me that no one was like me and that I had to make a difference in the last 15 ‘. I replied that in this way he made me suffer “. The bench was always close to Sanchez, that same bench that crossed the pitch after the goal and poured out en masse to surround the man of the match with warmth and enthusiasm.

THINK BIG – Everything seemed to lead to penalty kicks, Juve was even studying the tactical foul to send in Bonucci, a specialist from the spot. For a few weeks the former United has been an added owner for Simone Inzaghi, and from tonight he is the author of one of the most iconic goals of the Nerazzurri in recent years. And the latest goal in the history of the Italian Super Cup: overcoming that of Higuaín again against Juventus in 2014, at 118 ‘. The lion has finally come out of the cage, on the night of Sanchez’s ransom and of a new cup for his Inter. “Ciclo? The way is right: we must always think big”.

