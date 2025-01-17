The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, attacked the tycoon Elon Musk this Friday just three days before the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States, and has described “far-right international” to a movement that he demands to stand up to.

“They could have the richest man on the planet, they may have rigged algorithms with which to spread all the misinformation, hoaxes, to spread hatred and anger, disaffection and make people stop believing in democracy,” said Sánchez, referring to Elon Musk, whom he did not dare to name.

Sánchez added that what these supposed far-rightists are missing is, in his words, the most important thing in democracy, “the power of the vote, the power of the people.”

“When 2027 arrives, as we did in 2023, we will once again win against the far-right international, with more socialist town councils, with more socialist autonomous governments —now only four of 17 govern—and with a socialist government at the head of the Government of Spain,” Sánchez said at a PSOE event in Avilés (Asturias).

The leader of the socialists has said that “with more progress, more intense and faster we can achieve for the benefit of the social majority of our country,” he added.

Sánchez has also insisted on Francoism, saying that at that time it was the Spanish citizens “and not the elites” who opted for democracy and not dictatorship: “We have to say loud and clear that being a socialist today, in the 21st century, in the year 2025, is being on the right side of history.”

“If we do not defend the truth, who is going to defend it? Labor dignity, the feminist cause or the future of young people, who is going to defend territorial cohesion, tax justice and democracy?“he said.

Criticisms of Carlos Mazón

The head of the Executive has also attacked the Valencian regional president, Carlos Mazón, whom he accuses of “trivialize the death of more than 45 thousand peopleespecially women, boys and girls” in its comparison with the Executive’s funds to Gaza and aid to the victims of DANA.

According to Pedro Sánchez, this only “adds even more pain to the victims of the DANA in Valencia” to “cover up incompetence” from Carlos Mazón himself.





Sánchez, who has governed since 2018, also said this Friday that housing is now the legislature’s number one priority and announced that he will contribute “all the resources of the State” to resolve “the main problem that citizens have.”

“The regulators, the land, all the properties that the State has, also the bad bank, which still We are still paying from the time of the financial crisis“, he specified.

Appointments with critical barons

Sánchez has been in Asturias at the opening of the 34th PSOE Congress of the Principality, which is being held this weekend in Avilés. On Saturday, the president will attend the congress of the Castilian-La Mancha socialists together with the regional president, Emiliano García-Page, one of the most critical of Sánchez in his policies towards Catalonia and that he will also be proclaimed general secretary.

On Sunday the congress of the Extremaduran socialists will close, in which the current general secretary and president of the Badajoz Provincial Council will also revalidate his position, Miguel Angel Gallardoaccused in the case opened for alleged irregularities in the hiring of the brother of the President of the Government, David Sánchez.