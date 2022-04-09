The President of the Government and Secretary General of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, participates in an act of his party held this Saturday at the Espacio Rastro Madrid. / Victor Lerena / EFE

Pedro Sánchez left last Thursday from his first institutional meeting with the new leader of the opposition, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, with a clear feeling: “he wants to confront economic matters,” he told the journalists who accompanied him on his flight to Rabat to close with Mohamed VI the last great crisis with Morocco. He didn’t say it regretfully. The President of the Government also feels comfortable in this framework, in which it is easy to make ideological differences, despite his continuous calls for unity. “Progressive governments – he even stated this Saturday – manage the economy much better than conservative ones”.

Sánchez has been defending for weeks that the difficulties of the moment, marked by the reverberations of the war in Ukraine, require, as the pandemic required before, a climate of agreement. The Executive understands what the citizens are asking for, suspicious of a political class that consumes their lives with clubs, but attending to that desire forces a balance, not just to maintain the coalition with United We Can, but to make it visible It is clear that there are two government options and that the PSOE heads one of them.

The socialists dragged for years like a cross the resignation that José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero made of his postulates during the financial crisis that broke out in 2008. «You can try to be consistent all your life, but what you cannot do is go and hit yourself against the wall for your ideological conceptions », the former president came to wield in the debate on the state of the Nation of 2010 before the irritated left.

Zapatero acted largely forced by the recipes required from the EU, in the same way that, in the face of the covid crisis, Sánchez has now benefited from his policies of expanding public spending. «The recipes of the right led to ten years of gradual recovery of the GDP levels prior to 2008. In two years we have recovered the employment levels prior to the pandemic. Today there are 20 million employed people », he boasted in an act with the leader of the Madrid socialists Juan Lobato.

worrying scenario



With that starting advantage over his socialist predecessor in government, the chief executive is in a position to compete, at least for a while, with the PP in the economic field. «If the situation drags on –admitted, however, sources from the socialist leadership– perhaps we will run out of ‘gasoline’». The Bank of Spain drew a worrying scenario last Wednesday, with an increase in prices of 7.8% for all of 2022. According to its calculations, the effects of this crisis will last until 2023 when, in principle, the rules of EU spending suspended by the pandemic.

After his first interview in Moncloa, the chief executive was unable to predict what the PP’s position will be in the next validation of the shock plan against galloping inflation, exacerbated by the war started by Russia. His impression was that Feijóo is torn between ‘no’ and abstention. The truth is that he did not make too much effort to convince him. At no time has the Government even considered giving in to the demand to deflate personal income tax.

In quantitative terms, the support of the popular is unnecessary; the royal decree law already has the majority guaranteed with the investiture bloc. “The challenge that lies ahead is that of inequality – he wielded this Saturday -. From this crisis, like that of the pandemic, we have to come out with a stronger welfare state, not weaken it, as the right proposes.